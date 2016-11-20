Syracuse men’s basketball stays put at No. 18 in AP poll

Syracuse (3-0) stayed put at No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday afternoon.

SU blew out Holy Cross and Monmouth this past week by an average of 31 points.

The Orange was ranked No. 19 in the preseason rankings and moved up a spot last week after a win over Colgate.

After then-No. 1 Duke lost to Kansas on Frank Mason’s late go-ahead jumper, the Blue Devils dropped to No. 6 in the country. Kentucky took over the nation’s top spot, followed by Villanova, Indiana, North Carolina and Kansas in the top five.

Syracuse next plays South Carolina State in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and South Carolina at the Barclays Center on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.