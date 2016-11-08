Syracuse men’s basketball to reportedly play Kansas in 2017 at neutral site

Syracuse will play Kansas on Dec. 2, 2017 at a neutral site in Miami, CBS Sports reported Tuesday morning.

Syracuse and Kansas will play a neutral site game at American Airlines Arena in Miami on 12/2/17, per multiple sources. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 8, 2016

The game will take place at American Airlines Arena, home of the Miami Heat. The matchup will be a rematch of the 2003 national championship, Syracuse’s only NCAA title, when the Orange won 81-78 behind Hakim Warrick’s late block on Michael Lee’s corner 3-pointer.

The Jayhawks are ranked No. 3 in the country in the preseason AP Poll, while SU comes in at No. 19. Since the 2003 title game, the two teams have played once. That game took place on Nov. 25, 2008 at a neutral site, and Syracuse secured an 89-81 overtime win behind 25 points from Jonny Flynn and 20 from Eric Devendorf.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports reported that SU will also play Connecticut at Madison Square Garden next season.

The Orange plays Division II Le Moyne Tuesday night and opens the regular season against Colgate on Friday night in the Carrier Dome.