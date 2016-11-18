Syracuse men’s basketball opponent preview: What to know about Monmouth

Syracuse enters its third game of the year unscathed but now is set to square up against a much stiffer opponent. The No. 18 Orange (2-0) takes on Monmouth (1-1) in the Carrier Dome at 7 p.m. on Friday. Syracuse has beaten opponents by an average of 31 points so far this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hawks.

All-time series: 1-0, Syracuse leads.

Last time they played: Syracuse defeated Monmouth 108-56 on Dec. 8, 2012 in the teams’ only meeting. Brandon Triche led the way with 18 points while Dajuan Coleman racked up 14 rebounds. The 108 points was Syracuse’s highest output in a game that season.

The Monmouth report: The Hawks were a bubble team last season after losing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. SU head coach Jim Boeheim said Monmouth is even better this year. The Hawks beat Drexel, 78-65, in its season opener and lost by one in overtime to South Carolina on the road in its second game. Four of Monmouth’s five starters are averaging in double figures: senior center Chris Brady (15.5), redshirt sophomore guard Micah Seaborn (14.0), senior guard Je’lon Hornbeak (13.5) and senior guard Justin Robinson (13.0).

“This is a very good basketball team, a very accomplished team playing on the road,” Boeheim said. “They’ve got all the ingredients to have a great team. Lots of veterans … a Tournament team for sure.”

Daily Orange File Photo

How Monmouth beats Syracuse: The Orange is still adjusting to playing the 2-3 zone as a team. When opponents are able to find space on the perimeter and can knock down shots, SU is susceptible. On the first possession of the game against Holy Cross, a 3 was made on Frank Howard’s side. Boeheim immediately went to his bench.

It’ll be a tough challenge for Monmouth to overtake the much bigger Orange in the Dome, but if the Hawks can improve its 27.3 3-point percentage so far this season, Monmouth will have a chance to expose Syracuse’s flaws.

Stat to know: Negative-3 — Monmouth has been outrebounded 45-42 on the season. Syracuse enters the matchup with a significant size advantage. SU can capitalize on its size by outrebounding the Hawks.

Player to watch: Justin Robinson, point guard, No. 12

Robinson has played more minutes than anyone on Monmouth this season and it’s well deserved. He finished third in the MAAC last season with 19.3 points per game. He ranked first in the league with 2.2 steals per game. This season, he’s averaging 13 points per game while also leading the team with nine assists. If he can distribute the ball to open players and simultaneously create for himself, Monmouth could be on its way to putting together the pieces for an upset.