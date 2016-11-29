Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Wisconsin matchup

After suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday, Syracuse is looking to bounce back on the road Tuesday night. The No. 22 Orange (4-1) takes on No. 17 Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center. SU cruised through its first four games of the year, but was finally slowed down by the Gamecocks. How Syracuse responds to a loss will be evident Tuesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know for game day.

How can you watch the game? The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

What do our beat writers think will happen? Find out here.

What’s up with the basketballs Wisconsin uses? The Badgers are the only team in a Power 5 conference to use balls made by Sterling. Find out how that affects opponents, here.

What do you need to know about Wisconsin? Check out our opponent preview here.

What’s Jim Boeheim saying before the game? After the 64-50 loss to South Carolina Boeheim offered this during his postgame press conference:

“This is about our offense. Every time we lose a game, it’s really almost never about our defense. Until the end, when we had to foul, they had like 50 points. Our defense is fine. We have a problem on offense.”

What did we learn from Syracuse’s loss in its most recent game against South Carolina? We learned that SU’s best lineup is with Tyler Lydon at center, Tyus Battle is still learning to attack from the guard position and that Syracuse’s defense is just fine.