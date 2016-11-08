Syracuse men’s basketball forward Matthew Moyer to redshirt in 2016-17 season

Freshman forward Matthew Moyer will redshirt this season, Syracuse announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Moyer missed time in the preseason due to a right foot injury. Orange head coach Jim Boeheim cited an injury as to why Moyer will redshirt.

Matt Moyer has decided to redshirt this season due to "preseason time missed with an injury," according to Coach Boeheim. — Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) November 8, 2016

Moyer was ranked as the 74th best recruit in the 2016 class, according to ESPN. He was joined by guard Tyus Battle (ranked 35th) and forward Taurean Thompson (ranked 75th).

Syracuse’s 2017 recruiting class currently does not have any members. Moyer is the first known player who will begin his SU career in 2017.

Boeheim said at SU’s media day on Oct. 21 that Moyer had made up “a lot of ground” after missing time earlier on. But the head coach also said that he will regularly use nine or 10 players, an increase from the typical size of his rotation. Having this much depth gives Syracuse flexibility and Moyer redshirting doesn’t leave much of a hole for the Orange.

Syracuse’s frontcourt includes centers Dajuan Coleman and Paschal Chukwu as well as forwards Thompson and Tyler Roberson to rely on.