Syracuse ice hockey shut out by No. 7 North Dakota in 3-0 loss

A day after shocking No. 7 North Dakota, Syracuse (4-7-3, 3-2-1 College Hockey America) failed to achieve its first road sweep of the season, losing 3-0 on Saturday.

North Dakota (7-5-4, 5-4-3 Western Collegiate Hockey) responded to its 3-0 loss the day prior by blanking the Orange. In its last eight games, the Orange is 2-2-4.

SU was outshot 25-13 and conceded one goal in each period. Freshman Ryleigh Houston opened the scoring for the Fighting Hawks as she netted UND’s first goal of the weekend late in the first period on a power play.

The Orange successfully killed a Fighting Hawks power play chance after surrendering the early goal. Offensively, SU was not able to get anything going. The Orange went 0-for-3 on its own power play.

Syracuse returns home Friday as it resumes conference play against Rochester Institute of Technology at Tennity Ice Pavilion at 7 p.m.