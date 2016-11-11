Syracuse ice hockey loses to Mercyhurst, 4-3, after 3rd-period collapse

The game was going well for Syracuse. Fresh off a four-goal performance in its previous game, SU led 3-1 heading into the third period.

But in the last frame, it all fell apart as Syracuse (3-6-3, 3-2-1 College Hockey America) conceded three goals in 12 minutes to host Mercyhurst (3-8-1, 2-4-0 CHA) en route to a 4-3 loss on Saturday afternoon. In what has become a common trend this season, SU failed to hold a third-period lead.

SU struck first with just under two minutes left in the first period as Stephanie Grossi scored her first of two goals on the day. Halfway through the second, the Lakers responded as Maggie Knott put one past SU goalie Abbey Miller, who recorded 23 saves in the contest.

Later in the second, SU scored twice in a span of three minutes as Brooke Avery and Grossi found the net.

Five minutes into the third, Knott cut the lead to 3-2. Thirty seconds later, a Megan Quinn checking penalty gave Mercyhurst a one-skater advantage. Mercyhurst’s Samantha Fieseler capitalized and tied the game. In the ensuing 10 minutes, SU went on the power play twice, scoring neither time.

In the final five minutes of the game, Molly Blasen completed the comeback for Mercyhurst, scoring the winning goal.

Before the game, SU senior forward Jessica Sibley was suspended by the league for one game due to a hit she delivered the day prior.

Savannah Rennie and Laurence Porlier were forced to compensate for Sibley’s absence on the faceoff, as they went 10-for-18 combined.

SU returns home next weekend, as it takes on the Minnesota Whitecaps in an exhibition.