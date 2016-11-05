Syracuse ice hockey falls to Robert Morris, 2-1

Penalties and offensive woes returned to haunt Syracuse (2-5-3, 2-1-1 College Hockey America) in a 2-1 loss to Robert Morris (7-1-4, 3-0-1) on Saturday afternoon at University Island Sports Center in Pittsburgh.

RMU jumped out to an early lead over the Orange off the stick of Aneta Ledlova. And by 8:18 into the first period, the Colonials had stretched their lead to two goals thanks to Jaycee Gebhard’s powerplay goal.

Robert Morris finished 1-for-8 on the powerplay. Syracuse went 0-for-7, continuing its lackluster powerplay. The teams combined for 18 penalties. SU had 10, RMU eight.

Syracuse climbed back into the game with 1:57 left. Lindsay Eastwood knocked home a goal with Abbey Miller on the bench to make it 2-1. It was Eastwood’s first goal of the season.

After an offensive explosion to open conference play against Lindenwood last weekend, Syracuse took 23 penalties in two games against Robert Morris and scored a total of three goals.

Syracuse stays on the road for a pair of games at Mercyhurst next weekend.