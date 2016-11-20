Syracuse football opponent preview: What to know about Pittsburgh

Syracuse (4-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast) has one last chance to get itself into a bowl game against Pittsburgh (7-4, 4-3) on Saturday at Heinz Field at 12:30 p.m. Even with a win, the Orange would still need some help, but bowl eligibility would be out of the question if SU loses.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

All-time series: 37-30-3, Pittsburgh (the Panthers are 3-0 against SU since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013)

Last time they played: Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt didn’t blow it for the Panthers against Syracuse last year. After missing a 50-yard, first-quarter field goal, Blewitt drilled a 25-yard, fourth-quarter attempt as time expired to beat Syracuse, 23-20. The Orange led the game for 39 of the first 46 minutes, but Pittsburgh outscored SU, 13-3, after Syracuse took a 17-10 lead.

In that game, Pittsburgh didn’t have running back James Conner, who played just one half the entire season after suffering an MCL injury in the season opener. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December. Qadree Ollison replaced Conner, rushing 23 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns against SU.

The Pittsburgh report: Conner is back and he’s been one of Pittsburgh’s biggest threats all season. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound running back has rushed for 945 yards on 189 carries this season, scoring 14 touchdowns.

Pitt recently upset the ACC’s best team in Clemson, 43-42. In that game, the Panthers capitalized on Heisman Trophy contender Deshaun Watson’s three interceptions, turning two of them into touchdowns.

The Panthers are ranked in the top quarter of college football in a litany of statistics, including rushing offense (31st), rushing defense (4th) and red-zone offense (14th). The Panthers also rank 36th in third-down conversion rate. Pittsburgh’s biggest weakness, however, is its pass defense. It ranks 127th in yards allowed per game through the air and in the bottom 25 teams in Division I for pass yards allowed per attempt.

“Having the ability to run the football in the ACC is a big thing. And they pride (themselves) with that offensive line,” SU head coach Dino Babers said. “And you turn around with their defense, they’re able to play, stop the run with some seven-man fronts.”

Bryan Cereijo | Staff Photographer

How Syracuse beats Pittsburgh: If Eric Dungey comes back for this game, which is highly unlikely, SU can push the Panthers through the air. Syracuse’s run game has struggled all year and can’t match up with the Panthers rush defense. If SU doesn’t sustain drives longer than a few minutes, the Panthers will likely grind out the clock with Conner.

With Zack Mahoney, Syracuse’s path becomes less clear. An SU win will likely take Mahoney’s best performance of the year and at least the Orange’s second-best defensive effort of the year (its monumental effort against Virginia Tech is its best). Amba Etta-Tawo’s specialty has been deep touchdowns this season, and it’d likely take a minimum of two to put SU within striking distance.

Player to watch: Quadree Henderson, Wide Receiver, No. 10

The player to watch could easily be Conner, but most fans already know about the running back. As a wide receiver, Henderson has 49 carries, equivalent to about 4.5 per game, and racked up 452 yards on them. That’s good for 9.2 yards per carry and puts him second behind Conner in terms of total rushing yards.

Henderson has also tallied 23 catches for 241 yards, good for 10.5 yards per reception. In total, he has five touchdowns — four rushing and one receiving.

Henderson also averages 17.6 yards per punt on 11 returns and has one punt return touchdown. If Henderson’s 11 returns qualified for NCAA leaderboards, he’d be near the top, behind SU’s Brisly Estime, in the country for punt return average. The speedster also averages 32.2 yards per kick return and has taken three for touchdowns, good for fifth and first in the country, respectively. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound receiver was named a Midseason All-American as a returner by several outlets, including Sports Illustrated.