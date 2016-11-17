Syracuse football nose tackle Steven Clark out for the season with lower-leg injury

Syracuse sophomore nose tackle Steven Clark is out for the year with a lower-leg injury, Syracuse Athletics announced Thursday. Clark had started the first nine games of the year at that position before sitting out the Orange’s (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) 35-20 loss to North Carolina State on Saturday.

Freshman McKinley Williams started in his place for his first career start.

Clark managed 16 total tackles this season (6 solo and 10 assisted), 1.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

Syracuse.com first reported on Saturday that Clark would miss the final two games of the regular season and could have returned for a possible bowl game, citing Clark’s father.

Clark has 37 tackles, two fumbles recoveries and three tackles for loss in his 21 career games played at SU.