Syracuse football game day: Everything to know about the North Carolina State matchup

Syracuse returns to the Carrier Dome after three weeks away to face North Carolina State at 12:30 p.m. in a game that’ll be critical for both teams’ bowl hopes. The Orange (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) is coming off a 54-0 drubbing by No. 3 Clemson, but worse than the loss, starting quarterback Eric Dungey was knocked out of the game in the first quarter. N.C. State (4-5, 1-4) has lost four games this season by one score and dropped an interception before giving up the game-winning score to No. 20 Florida State last week.

Here’s everything you need to know for gameday.

How can you watch the game? ACC Network

What’s Eric Dungey’s status? Dungey was listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report. SU head coach Dino Babers said on Monday and Wednesday that Dungey was still undergoing testing. But linebacker Zaire Franklin and receiver Amba Etta-Tawo said on Tuesday that Dungey practiced that day. As of Thursday, Babers said he still hadn’t decided who would start between Zack Mahoney and Austin Wilson if Dungey can’t go. He added that both would probably play.

Who’s out? Offensive lineman Omari Palmer and receiver Devin Butler are out. Check out the injury report here.

What is Dino Babers saying before this game? Babers said both Wilson and Mahoney were OK in the game against Clemson. When asked about the bigger picture of the turning around the program he said he feels two or three recruiting classes should help SU’s depth and get it to where it needs to be. Babers said he’s just starting to cut the grass at SU. See what he said at his weekly press conference and on the ACC coaches teleconference.

What is North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren saying before the game? Doeren is assuming Dungey will play and preparing that way. He said there’s not enough film on Mahoney or Wilson to matter so he’ll make in-game adjustments if needed. He also said his team is getting close to turning the corner after blowing four games this season, losing by one score. See more of what he had to say on the ACC coaches teleconference.

Anything else you should know? Saturday is Military Appreciation Day in the Carrier Dome. Read about how athletics play into Syracuse’s relationship with the military and veterans. And cornerback Chris Fredrick is getting a taste of what he came to SU for.