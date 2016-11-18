Syracuse football game day: Everything to know about No. 17 Florida State

Syracuse (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) will play at home for the final time this year when No. 17 Florida State (7-3, 4-3) heads to the Carrier Dome on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The Orange needs two wins in its final two games to guarantee a bowl berth, but could reach a bowl with one win in the next two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know for game day.

How can you watch the game? ABC/ESPN2 or stream it via WatchESPN

What’s Eric Dungey’s status? Dungey was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report released Thursday night. He was considered questionable before SU’s last game and did not play.

Who’s out? Center Colin Byrne, who had taken over starting center duties after Jason Emerich’s season-ending injury, was declared out. That’ll put Donnie Foster in line to start at center. Defensive end Jake Pickard was also listed as out along with wide receiver Devin Butler. Check out the full injury report here.

Who’s healthy? Guard Omari Palmer was absent from the injury report for the first time since leading up to Syracuse’s Week 4 game. The redshirt senior has not played since Week 3 and was declared out each week. Receiver Steve Ishmael was left off the report, too. He missed last week’s matchup with a nagging injury despite not appearing on the injury report prior to that game either.

What is Dino Babers saying before this game? He said Zack Mahoney will likely start if Dungey can’t go, as was the case last game. Babers also noted that Florida State running back Dalvin Cook is even better than he originally thought. See all of what Babers had to say at his press conference on Monday and the ACC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

What should you know about Florida State? Everything you need to know can be found here.

What do our beat writers think will happen this afternoon? Find out here in our beat writer predictions.

Anything else you should know? De’Jon Wilson grew up in a single-parent home, had run-ins with the law and a close friend of his was killed. He hopes to pass on the lessons he’s learned to future generations.