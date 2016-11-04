Syracuse football game day: Everything to know about matchup with Clemson

Syracuse (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) is in South Carolina, getting ready for a 3:30 p.m. matchup with No. 3 Clemson (8-0, 5-0). The Tigers are coming off a 37-34 win over then-No. 12 Florida State, while the Orange is coming off its bye week.

Here’s everything you need to know for game day.

How can you watch the game: ABC or ESPN2

Dish: Channel 9 for ABC, 143 for ESPN2

Channel 9 for ABC, 143 for ESPN2 DirecTV: Channel 9 for ABC, 207 for ESPN2

Channel 9 for ABC, 207 for ESPN2 Time Warner : Channel 1200 or 9 for ABC, channel 25 or 301 for ESPN2 (Channel 1 or 37 for SU students)

: Channel 1200 or 9 for ABC, channel 25 or 301 for ESPN2 (Channel 1 or 37 for SU students) Fios: Channel 509 or 9 for ABC, channel 574 or 74 for ESPN2

Who’s Out? Offensive lineman Omari Palmer and wide receiver Devin Butler. Read the injury report here.

What is Dino Babers saying before the game? He’s called Clemson one of the best teams in the country several times and has asked for a slingshot and a rock. Here’s what he had to say in his press conference on Monday and on the ACC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

What is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney saying before the game? Here’s what he had to say on the ACC coaches teleconference.

Can Syracuse make a bowl game with a fifth win? Yes, but it’s not guaranteed. Read how it can here.

What do our beat writers think will happen? Find out here.