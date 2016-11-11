Syracuse football against No. 20 Florida State to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday

Syracuse’s game against No. 20 Florida State on Saturday is set for a 3:30 p.m. start in the Carrier Dome, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday morning. The game will broadcast on ABC/ESPN2. It will be SU’s last home game of the season.

The times are usually announced on the Monday more than a week before the games, but ESPN exercised its six-day option for the second time on one of SU’s games this season.

Syracuse (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) is coming off a 35-20 loss to North Carolina State (5-5, 2-4) at home. The No. 20 Seminoles (7-4, 4-3) picked up a win Saturday with a 45-7 beat down of Boston College.

In last year’s meeting between Syracuse and Florida State, backup quarterback Sean Maguire roasted the Orange defense for 348 yards and three touchdowns through the air en route to a 45-21 victory in Tallahassee.