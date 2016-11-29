Syracuse football cornerback Corey Winfield to transfer and use 5th year of eligibility elsewhere
Syracuse cornerback Corey Winfield will transfer and use his fifth year of eligibility elsewhere, he announced via Instagram on Tuesday. Winfield was Syracuse’s No. 1 cornerback this season.
I am forever thankful for the experiences, the memories and the life lessons Syracuse University and Syracuse Football have provided me with. Today marks a new part in my journey as I have decided to be released from the Syracuse Football team. In efforts to pursue new opportunities, upon graduation, I will transfer to another institution for my fifth year of eligibility. This decision was very difficult to make, one that required much prayer and counsel. I want to thank the coaching staff, my teammates and brothers, and the Syracuse community for a remarkable four years. I have created everlasting memories, built lifelong friendships, challenged myself physically and mentally, accomplished much, and overcame adversity. I will always cherish my time at Syracuse and I wish the very best for my brothers in the seasons to come. Continue to rock the Dome and make history. Thank You Orange Nation!🍊
Winfield recorded one interception and four pass breakups this season. He has three total interceptions in his career, two coming in 2015. The cornerback was one of Syracuse’s most consistent in 2016. He recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.
Last April, Winfield and defensive back teammate Chauncey Scissum were stabbed, allegedly by former Syracuse player Naesean Howard on South Campus. Howard is currently being tried for the stabbing and his trial date has been set for Feb. 21, 2017.
Winfield is the fourth player who has announced his intent to transfer. Trey Dunkelberger and Kenterius Womack publicly announced they have secured their release from Syracuse. Syracuse.com reported Anthony Giudice has also received his release.
