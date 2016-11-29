Syracuse football cornerback Corey Winfield to transfer and use 5th year of eligibility elsewhere

Syracuse cornerback Corey Winfield will transfer and use his fifth year of eligibility elsewhere, he announced via Instagram on Tuesday. Winfield was Syracuse’s No. 1 cornerback this season.

Winfield recorded one interception and four pass breakups this season. He has three total interceptions in his career, two coming in 2015. The cornerback was one of Syracuse’s most consistent in 2016. He recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.

Last April, Winfield and defensive back teammate Chauncey Scissum were stabbed, allegedly by former Syracuse player Naesean Howard on South Campus. Howard is currently being tried for the stabbing and his trial date has been set for Feb. 21, 2017.

Winfield is the fourth player who has announced his intent to transfer. Trey Dunkelberger and Kenterius Womack publicly announced they have secured their release from Syracuse. Syracuse.com reported Anthony Giudice has also received his release.