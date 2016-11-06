Syracuse earns No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament, will host Harvard on Nov. 12

Syracuse has earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and will host Harvard on Saturday, Nov. 12, at J.S. Coyne Stadium.

The second-ranked Orange (14-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast) finished the regular season strong but exited the ACC tournament on Nov. 3, falling to Wake Forest (11-8, 1-7) in overtime.

Syracuse will defend its national championship after defeating ACC rival North Carolina, 4-2, in the title game last season.

No. 16 Harvard (12-5, 7-0 Ivy) boasts a 3-2 record against ranked opponents this year. The team’s biggest win was an overtime victory against then-No. 11 Princeton.

Six of 16 teams named to the tournament are in the ACC, including No. 1 seed Duke and the runner-up from last year’s tournament, North Carolina.

The winner of the SU-Harvard game will take on the winner of Boston College-Connecticut in the second round. That game will also be played at J.S. Coyne Stadium.