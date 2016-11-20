Syracuse earns 2-2 tie with Minnesota Whitecaps in exhibition

Heather Schwarz led the way for Syracuse (3-6-3, 3-2-1 College Hockey America) in a 2-2 tie against the Minnesota Whitecaps (4-2-2) in an exhibition game early Sunday afternoon at Tennity Ice Pavilion.

After losing 3-1 the day prior, SU battled through the first period and finally broke through in the final minute as Schwarz notched the first goal of the game to give the Orange a 1-0 lead.

Meaghan Pezon responded for the Whitecaps in the second period with a breakaway goal to tie the game at one a piece heading into the third period.

The Whitecaps claimed a lead in the third off the stick of Amy Stech. As play was beginning to wind down, Schwarz notched her second goal of the day to tie the game at two and force overtime. Schwarz now has a team leading seven goals on season.

Neither team was able to break through in the five minute overtime period and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Syracuse goes on the road next weekend to take on North Dakota for a two game series in Grand Forks, ND.