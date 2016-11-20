Syracuse suffers first loss of season to South Carolina, 64-50

NEW YORK — Mikal Kotsar caught a pass on the low block and coolly laid it in to extend South Carolina’s lead to double digits for the first time in the second half. With under three minutes to play, Frank Howard answered with a jumper near the 3-point arc.

The referees reviewed the play and ruled it was a 2-pointer. Syracuse couldn’t receive even a slight break.

And when SU pressed on the ensuing defensive possession, the Gamecocks broke it with ease.

No. 18 SU (4-1) cruised through its first four games of the season but finally hit a road bump on Saturday as it lost to South Carolina (6-0), 64-50, on Saturday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In the Orange’s toughest test thus far, Tyler Lydon poured in 18 points, but the team shot just 31.8 percent from the field.

South Carolina answered every Syracuse run, picking apart the zone and clamping down on defense, holding the Orange to its lowest point total of the season.

Within the first two minutes Syracuse committed three turnovers. First, PJ Dozier stole the ball from Andrew White and made a layup on the other end. Then Tyler Lydon turned it over immediately after corralling a defensive rebound. Right after that, John Gillon had it stolen from him, his first of five first-half turnovers.

The Gamecocks jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on for the rest of the half. The Orange nearly climbed back, cutting the deficit to as little as four midway through the half, but the Gamecocks punched back every time.

The duo of Sindarius Thornwell and Dozier combined for 31 points and were dynamic in the first half. The Orange juggled its point guards as Gillon had five turnovers and Howard had three fouls in the first 20 minutes.

South Carolina ended the half with a 37-26 lead. In the last two seasons, the Gamecocks had a 25-1 record when leading at halftime.

But SU battled back, opening the second half with eight points from Tyler Lydon. When he hit a 3 with 17 minutes to play, he spun around, pumped his fist and yelled, “Let’s go!” As he settled in on defense, he waved his arms, urging the crowd to get up. Gillon grabbed a defensive board, drew a foul on the next possession and the pro-SU Barclays Center crowd erupted in a cheer of “Let’s go Orange!”

Syracuse’s next trip down the court, Lydon spun on the low block and laid in a layup. The defecit was just six points and the Orange was back in a game it was once floundering in. USC head coach Frank Martin called timeout and Howard smiled at Lydon as they walked off the court. The two high-fived each other and clapped. But there was still more work to be done.

The two teams went back-and-forth throughout much of the second half. The Orange cut it to four once again with two free throws from Andrew White. But Malik Kotsar answered with a layup under the basket and Dozier scored on a runner rom the low right block to extend it back to eight with 10 minutes to play.

After entering the double bonus with 10 minutes, Syracuse missed its first three free throws. The Orange struggled to string consecutive positive plays together. Lydon grabbed a defensive board but missed a 3 on the next possession. White hit a 3 two minutes later, but Lydon missed a floater on the next possession.

With a minute left, SU fans trickled toward the exits. By then the game was already out of reach as the Gamecocks blew the lead and the game open.