Syracuse Common Council passes legislation banning housing discrimination

As the Syracuse Common Council voted on a bill banning housing discrimination in the city, residents clapped, cheered and held up signs in support. Signs read, “My voucher: My right to a decent home” and “Take a stance against discrimination.”

Councilor Jean Kessner first proposed the bill three months ago. It would ban landlords from advertising that they will not rent to people using government assistance to pay for housing.

“We have residents who are blind or otherwise disabled, who cannot find housing,” Kessner said. “I sincerely hope this legislation gives them more options and gives our city another pathway out of poverty.”

While most councilors voted to pass the legislation, Councilors Joe Carni and Chad Ryan voted against it. Councilor Ryan said he believes that for the legislation to be effective, it needs to be passed at the county or state level.

“I commend my fellow councilors in their efforts to raise the quality of housing for those receiving public assistance,” Ryan said. “However, this legislation does not do that.”

He said there needs to an even playing field for all landlords and residents beyond the city limits.

Councilor Kessner agreed that for the legislation to be effective it needs to be passed at not only the state level, but the federal level. She also assured Ryan and the rest of the council that the legislation has already been presented to county and state legislators.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is already in support of the bill, Kessner said.

Regardless of the dissent, the legislation was passed by majority vote and residents rejoiced. Agnes McCray, a Syracuse resident and community activist with cerebral palsy, was among those residents.

“It means more people can be a part of the community,” McCray said. “We are an evolving city and we should be a part of it.”