Syracuse-Colgate men’s basketball: Beat writers predict SU by varying margins

Syracuse kicks off its season on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome against Colgate. The Orange beat Colgate 78-51 last season. With a new cast of characters, SU is ranked No. 19 to start the season. For everything you need to know about Colgate, click here.

Here’s how our beat writers forecast Syracuse’s season opener.

Connor Grossman

Overbite

Syracuse 71, Colgate 62

Despite losing its top three shooters from last year, the biggest question for Syracuse doesn’t involve offensive production. Rather, how quickly can the team’s new players learn the zone? Jim Boeheim tinkered around with pressing and man-to-man defense in two exhibition games, and the results were unspectacular. The Orange won’t struggle to score on Colgate, and is a near-lock to win. But just how close will Syracuse let the Raiders get to their lead?

Matt Schneidman

Squeaky clean

Syracuse 78, Colgate 58

The longest winning streak for one Division I team against another belongs to the Orange, against the Raiders. Syracuse gets to flash its new pieces for the first time in the regular season and it’s the fresh faces — Andrew White and Tyus Battle – who along with Tyler Lydon guide No. 19 SU to an easy win in game one.

Paul Schwedelson

Brushing up

Syracuse 76, Colgate 50

Syracuse imposes its will from the start and cruises to victory. It’s still early November and the Orange still has a lot to work on but SU is ranked No. 19 to start the year for a reason. Jordan Swopshire (43.8 percent) and Sean O’Brien (42.6 percent) are sharp-shooters from the outside, but as long as Syracuse defends the 3, the Orange should have no problem capitalizing on its size advantage down low.