SU student advises keeping calm, staying engaged

When I went on Facebook the day after the election, it seemed like the world had ended. People were lamenting about the end of America and the American people. Protests were breaking out across America against Donald Trump. Many seemed disgusted at others and expressed fear for themselves. But I believe there is no need for either of these emotions.

Many were disgusted at third-party voters for stealing what they saw as rightful Hillary Clinton votes, while others were disgusted at Trump voters for electing what they saw as racist, misogynist and various other buzzwords. However, the only crime these two groups are guilty of is exercising their right to vote. The problem with third parties is not the parties themselves, but with the voting system that penalizes voters who choose a party they really want. As for the Trump voters, is it really so hard to believe that half the country may be motivated for reasons besides racism and misogyny? Does it really seem possible that one in two citizens is secretly a neo-Nazi skinhead?

In addition, there is no need to fear for your rights or your life. This may seem hard to believe, but Trump is not nearly as malicious or powerful as many may make him out to be. While trans and queer rights will not advance very far for the next four years, neither will they be swept away. America will most certainly not roll back women’s rights, nor will we descend into a mob rule led by the KKK. These fears seem to stem from the increasingly hysterical speculation throughout the 18 months of the election season.

Refusing to acknowledge a fairly elected candidate will only weaken our democracy. If you are upset in some way by this result, you should express this in a way that helps strengthen democracy. You should organize political groups, encourage people to vote, campaign for congressmen and women in 2018 and 2020, and most of all, stay calm.

Wesley Wu

Syracuse University Class ‘18