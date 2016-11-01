SU Athletics, student organizations should work together to find solutions

Whether it’s free admission, season tickets or a point system, Syracuse University continues to look for ways to attract larger crowds at sports games. But Syracuse can’t get there without collaborating with student leaders who can make it happen.

SU Athletics is weighing its options to combat the drop in student attendance at SU games. As it stands now, SU charges students $219 for a men’s basketball and football package for at least 10 years. But SU is looking to supplement that with a point system incentivizing students to attend games. Schools such as Florida State University give students the opportunity to earn points based on activities, such as showing up to games as well as live-tweeting and Instagramming. Perks range from free merchandise to better seats.

The concept of a point system was brought up under former SU Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. After he left, negotiations with Otto’s Army have been put on hold and SU Athletics’ failure to keep Otto’s Army and Student Association in the loop for the future of student ticketing is concerning.

Otto’s Army has since met with Associate Athletics Director for Business Development Anthony Di Fino four times to no conclusion. SU Athletics director John Wildhack has not communicated to Otto’s Army whether he supports a point system. To develop a system that not only works but reflects the interests of student body — which is crucial when student interests in Syracuse sports appear to be waning — SU Athletics needs to coordinate with the two organizations in place to address these issues.

There are two main issues at stake: what pricing plan works in favor of both the students and the teams and how Syracuse can get its student section to show up. SU Athletics should prioritize the fact that SA President Eric Evangelista and Otto’s Army President Johnny Oliver could contribute a perspective similar to the student body’s as the department searches for solutions.

This issue should not be placed on the backburner, and substantive discussions between the key players need to happen so there’s a decision before next football season.

At Thanksgiving time last year, Coyle, SA and Otto’s Army were close to nailing down a flat student fee of $100 for football and men’s basketball as way to reel in students on game day. This illustrates that it is possible for SU Athletics to collaborate with student organizations.

With Wildhack at the wheel, SU Athletics should have a vested interest in discerning whether a reduced student athletics rate or a point system is the best option for bringing tailgaters full circle to Syracuse games. And it should do so with two other key student players in mind.