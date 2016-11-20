SU alumnus calls upon students to ‘wake up, organize and resist’ post-election

The hundreds of students demonstrating against Trump and for a sanctuary campus is a good start. When I was an undergrad there, from 1963 to 1967, the student body was quite active. I was one of the organizers of a civil rights demonstration covered by CBS, NBC and ABC. It should soon sink in that the Democratic Party candidates’ promises of student loan forgiveness are now kaput.

The city of Syracuse has the highest poverty rate of the 100 largest US cities. City poverty among African American and Latino locals is highest in the US. The GOP now in power will want their banking friends to collect every dime of your student loans. You’ll soon realize your common cause with those down the Hill.

Wake up, organize, and resist.

Roland Van Deusen ’67 , G75