Student reports attempted robbery near campus

A Syracuse University student reported an attempted robbery in an off-campus residence Sunday on the 700 block of Walnut Avenue, according to a Department of Public Safety notice.

The suspect approached the student with a box cutter and demanded money, according to the notice. The student then pushed the suspect before fleeing the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to the notice. The unidentified suspect is described in the notice as a male, age 14-16 and 5’4”-5’6” with a thin build, clean shave and short black hair.