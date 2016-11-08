Student Association president, others highlight the importance to vote in meeting

Student Association President Eric Evangelista stressed the importance of students going out to vote in Tuesday’s elections during the meeting on Monday.

Two bus routes will be running continuously beginning at noon. These buses will send students to Toomey Abbott Circle at Toomey Abbott Towers and Drumlins Country Club, two polling locations for students living in on-campus dorms. The buses will run every 15 minutes until 9 p.m.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud sent out an email to students on Monday providing more information about the bus routes and student polling locations.

The New York Public Interest Research Group also made a reminder informing students they have a right to vote if they are registered correctly and if there are people deterring students from voting, they should contact NYPIRG or local authorities.

SA Chair of Board of Elections and Membership Tracey Ford divided the voting members into three groups to brainstorm on ways to improve how SA reaches out to the student body as a whole. Some goals that came up were reaching out frequently to the students through public relations and social media, increasing attendance among assembly members and making SA’s work more visible to the student body.

SA Parliamentarian Billy Collins held elections for the Administration Operations committee. This committee, referred to as AdOp, is known for making bylaws and performing audits on the different committees within campus. AdOp is one of the most important committees in SA because they need to know the ins and outs of SA, Evangelista said.

Those elected were Caroline Bauman, a sophomore music industry major; Andrew Regalado, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences; Sophia Faram, a freshman international relations major; Nick Hui, a sophomore economics major; and Madison Albert, a sophomore information technology and management major.

Mark Ewing, the general Manager of Aspen Heights and a former SA adviser who has been with the Office of Resident Life, also did a presentation in front of the assembly. He shared information regarding Aspen Heights, including how students can sign leases for campus. Aspen Heights is located at 351 E. Brighton Ave. in Syracuse.