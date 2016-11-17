Student Association offers bus service to cities for Thanksgiving break

The Student Association has organized bus rides to several cities in the Northeast to provide Syracuse University students with group travel options for Thanksgiving break.

SA buses will go to New York; Boston; Rockaway, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; and Philadelphia. SA made similar bus arrangements 2015 in as well. Shuttle transportation to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the William F. Walsh Regional Transportation Center will also be provided by SA.

The bus program has become a popular means of travel for some students, with about 400 people expected to use the program ahead of Thanksgiving break, said Keelan Erhard, co-chair of SA’s Student Life Committee.

“Tickets sell out, and it’s great to see so many using this program. Not to mention it’s a fun way to get where you need to go since you’re surrounded by peers,” SA Vice President Joyce LaLonde said.

Buses will depart from SU at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Two buses are sent to New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., while just one bus is sent to both Philadelphia and Rockaway. The buses return the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Transportation to the airport and transportation center will be provided Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. SA will also provide returning shuttles on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The shuttles can be picked up behind Schine Student Center and are free to students.

SA utilizes Wade Tours for the buses, and the buses can hold up to 50 SU students. Tickets cost $99 for a round trip and were sold at the Schine Box Office.

“Many students need a dependable, cost-effective way to get where they need to go for the breaks in the academic calendar,” LaLonde said. “With many students headed in similar directions, this service provides that streamlined process.”