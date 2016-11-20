Stock watch: How Syracuse’s bowl hopes and a shirtless fan fared in SU’s 45-14 loss to Florida State

Syracuse (4-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast) was run over by No. 17 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) in a 45-14 loss to end its home campaign on Saturday. FSU’s Dalvin Cook ran for 225 yards — eight less than Syracuse had total offense — and four touchdowns. SU’s only scores came on a Hail Mary and a 22-yard drive started by a muffed punt.

Here’s a look at where SU’s players and units are trending heading into the final week of the season.

Stock Up

Sterling Hofrichter, punter

After a rough stretch earlier in the season that saw Hofrichter shanking a few punts, he’s been one of the Orange’s most consistent players. Hofrichter was called on 10 times and hit five of those kicks more than 50 yards against FSU. One was tipped, three were fair caught and two landed inside the 20. The freshman has punted 72 times this year, which is tied for third most in the country. His best kick on Saturday came in the third quarter when he booted one 53 yards, past his coverage, that landed inside the 5 and bounced backward before being downed at the 7.

Chris Fredrick, cornerback

SU head coach Dino Babers said on Monday Fredrick has played “OK” in place of Cordell Hudson. Against the Seminoles, he stood out. At first it was because the redshirt freshman was burned on a route to give up FSU’s second touchdown. But then Fredrick got involved in three of SU’s four forced turnovers. He forced two punts and intercepted Deondre Francois attempt to throw the ball out of bounds.

Shirtless fan

In the middle of the third quarter, a shirtless fan (presumably an SU fan because of the Orange T-shirt he was swinging around) jumped onto the field and ran down the sideline past the FSU bench. He had more success than any of SU’s rushers, who managed just 37 yards. The fan sprinted past a police officers and security before jumping up into the Seminoles’ fan section in the west end zone and hurrying into the concourse.

Stock Down

Jamar McGloster, right tackle

The Orange’s offensive line looked poor as a whole, working with a patchwork group that included third-string center Donnie Foster, but McGloster’s play stood out. DeMarcus Walker, who finished with two sacks, constantly beat McGloster around the right edge of the line. FSU had eight as a team. Not even holding tight end Cam MacPherson and a running back in for pass protection seemed to help.

SU’s bowl hopes

With the loss, the Orange no longer controls its own destiny. A win next week at Pittsburgh would put SU at five wins. To get to a bowl it’ll need that to happen, all the bowls to not be filled by six-win teams and a good enough APR score to get a bid. Syracuse has a chance, but not a very good one, especially considering it has to beat Pitt for any of that to matter.