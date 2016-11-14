Stock watch: A look back at Syracuse football’s loss to North Carolina State

Playing without starting quarterback Eric Dungey, Syracuse (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) lost to North Carolina State (5-5, 2-4), 35-20, at the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Syracuse managed just 28 rushing yards on 28 carries and the Wolfpack controlled the ball for over 41 minutes — more than twice Syracuse’s possession time. SU’s bowl hopes took a big hit with the loss.

Here’s a look at which players and units stood out.

Stock up

Alvin Cornelius, wide receiver

Alvin Cornelius started for the first time this season in place of injured wide receiver Steve Ishmael. He caught four passes for 61 yards. It was just his fifth game played all year and he had zero catches coming in. Cornelius caught backup quarterback Zack Mahoney’s first deep completion of the game, a 46-yarder down the right sideline, which is the longest catch of his career.

He also hauled in what appeared to be a 34-yard touchdown with nine minutes left in the game that would have given the Orange a chance to tie the game on a two-point conversion, but running back Dontae Strickland and center Donnie Foster were called for a chop block to wipe out the play. Cornelius also added a tackle on punt coverage that pinned North Carolina State at its own 14.

Kickers

Cole Murphy shrugged off his recent slump in which the place kicker hit just two of his last nine kicks. On Saturday, he drilled both of his attempts from 48 and 39 yards away. The 48-yarder would have been good from much farther away. Murphy has taken advantage of the Carrier Dome this year going 9-of-12 at home and 1-of-6 on the road.

Punter Sterling Hofrichter hit three kicks that traveled more than 50 yards, including one that went for a net of 65. He stuck two inside the 20, added a touchback and averaged 47.3 yards on his six punts. N.C. State returned just one punt for minus-one yards.

The special teams unit as a whole played well with Sean Riley blocking a punt in the game.

Rodney Williams, safety

Rodney Williams finished the game with 10 tackles, a tackle for a loss, an interception and a pass breakup. By halftime, he already had seven tackles and the pick. Williams’ interception was his second on the season — a team high — and his second in the end zone. He jumped in front of a short rollout pass in the back of the end zone to keep SU within four points heading into halftime.

Stock down

Offensive line

North Carolina State’s defensive line bullied the SU big men into a poor offensive showing. SU averaged just one yard per carry and its 28 yards on the ground were its worst total since 2007. Mahoney was sacked three times and pressured on most throws. Colin Byrne, who took over the starting center job when Jason Emerich got hurt, went down late in the game. Third-string center Donnie Foster had to come in and was beat at the line then flagged for a chop block with Strickland on the potentially game-tying fourth quarter score.

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

3rd-down defense

North Carolina State punted the ball just four times in the game and converted on 10-of-18 of its third down chances. The Wolfpack’s first score came on a touchdown run on third-and-1 from the 7. The next drive, N.C. State picked up a third-and-10 with a 56-yard completion, then punched one into the end zone one play after converting on third-and-2 from the 9. On one drive in the second half, North Carolina State converted three third downs in a row with pickups of 9, 11 and 18 yards, respectively. NCSU scored a touchdown on the drive. N.C. State’s success on third down contributed to the lopsided possession totals.

Cordell Hudson, cornerback

Cordell Hudson made his return after sitting out four weeks with an undisclosed injury, but it was only on special teams. Redshirt freshman Christopher Fredrick jumped Carl Jones to take the starting spot when Hudson went out but now it appears Fredrick’s performance has solidified himself above of Hudson. The beginning-of-the-year starter didn’t record a stat on special teams while Fredrick finished with five tackles and had a nice pass breakup over the middle of the field on the first quarter.