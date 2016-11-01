Sophomore finds ability to ‘detox’ at library job

Many students at Syracuse University have a favorite spot on campus. Marcus Lane Jr.’s favorite corner is in the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, where he is a library assistant.

“It doesn’t pay as much as other jobs but I have a lot of flexibility,” Lane said. “I’m in a space that I love — I can detox there.”

At the library, Lane sits behind a desk and helps people check out and look for books, assists with printing and restocks and organizes shelves.

Lane started working at the library in his first semester at Syracuse. He works with the head librarian, Angela Williams, and the head supervisor, Bethshebia Darby, in addition to Betty Reid, the evening supervisor. He said he is close with all three of them.

“I’ve always been there, always had them to lean back on and ask for advice,” Lane said.

He said he plans to work there until he graduates.

The library was first established in 1971, at the same time as the department of African American studies, according to the library’s website. Lane believes it is special because it honors its namesake.

The library has been considered a “hub,” said Lane, acting as a safe space for black people particularly during activist movements.

It also holds a wide variety of books, which includes a Harriet Tubman collection and documents signed by various black leaders, Lane said.

“Every time I go to restock books, I’m always pulling a book out because I’m interested in what the book is,” Lane said. “I was putting books away for this collection, and I pulled out a book signed by Angela Davis.”

The library is relatively small, especially compared to Bird and Carnegie Libraries. Its small, intimate size is one of the things Lane appreciates most.

“It’s more personal, there’s more of an engaging atmosphere in MLK,” Lane said. “Whereas Bird, you find your little spot and you don’t really have to engage with others. Carnegie is all quiet so you’re doing your own thing.”

One item Lane finds especially special is a letter from Martin Luther King Jr. that was sent to the library years ago. He said be believed the school had invited him to campus and he sent a letter respectfully declining. The letter is sitting in a frame in the library.

Very few people know the Martin Luther King Jr. Library even exists, Lane said, and he hopes that will change in the future.

“When you think about the Ernie Davis statue and other things that we look to that are actually historical on campus, I think the MLK Library should be one of them,” he said.