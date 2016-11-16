Sociology faculty call for institutional accountability

Throughout this political cycle, we have borne witness to hate, violence, and silence across different segments of the population. We want to make it abundantly clear as a collective: hate crimes, discrimination, and prejudice-based violence are not tolerated by the Syracuse University community. As sociologists, we are particularly concerned about recognizing and validating different facets of people’s identities (including but not limited to): religion, race, class, gender, age, sexuality, nationality, ability, citizenship status. We understand how these identities interact and intersect to shape our experiences in relation to broader institutions. That said, everyone deserves to be recognized, protected, and valued as members of our community and those institutions. We all look for a promise of safety and justice.

To students and community members: we hear you, we see you, we are accountable to you. This is a call to the entirety of our campus, to each department, faculty, staff member, and the administration to speak out against hate, violence, and silence. We implore you as responsible citizens to publicly reject acts of hatred and bigotry in the classroom, on campus, in the workplace, and the local community. This is envisioned as an ongoing effort to hold ourselves and the university accountable to our students and all the members of SU.

In solidarity,

Select members of the SU Sociology Department

Aaron Blasyak

Aaron Hoy

Amy Lutz

Andrew London

Angie Mejia

Arthur Paris

Carrie Elliott

Cassie Dutton

Cecilia Green