On last year’s SU squad, White’s 16.6 points per game would’ve placed second to only Michael Gbinije’s 17.5. So even without playing a single minute in an Orange jersey, White stands as SU’s most proven scoring option on a team without Gbinije, Trevor Cooney and Malachi Richardson.

“Every time I get to shoot against him,” sophomore Tyler Lydon said, “he just pushes everyone to get better.

“Especially a shooter. He can really shoot the ball.”

Lydon and White have been known to engage in “crazy” shooting competitions, ones that White said you can’t keep up in unless you’re shooting 90 percent. White’s calling card has always been his jump shot, but just in the last few months at Syracuse, it’s end-of-practice free-throw competitions where he’s truly made a name for himself.

He’s a pro player, a pro person. The way he approaches everything. He’s humble. He’s respectful. Everything that you’d want your son to be. Mike Hopkins, SU assistant coach

The parameters are pretty straightforward: Everyone needs to make consecutive free throws for practice to end. When White stepped up to the line several weeks ago, he remembers forward Doyin Akintobi-Adeyeye bark out, “Come on, Uncle Drew!”

With smiles spread across their faces, teammates say the moniker, still permanently affixed to White, is a testament to his maturation, and of course, his age. Fellow fifth-year, double-transfer senior John Gillon even gets in on the name-calling, and Jim Boeheim brought it up in his Atlantic Coast Conference Media Day press conference.

All that lauded experience has given White enough perspective to laugh off his teammates’ jabs. He’s found the silver lining in the back-handed compliment.

“I’ve always had the temperament of an old man, so I’ve always been Uncle Drew,” White said. “It’s kind of crazy. I try to say, ‘That’s not me, I don’t act like that.’

“But everywhere I’ve been, everybody kind of picks up the same vibe from me.”

The news doesn’t evoke any bit of surprise in White’s father, Andy White, who said his eldest son has long displayed the maturity of someone beyond his years. White grew up a “babbler,” Andy said, but spoke less as he grew.

Admittedly, White is one of the quieter heads in Syracuse’s locker room. Among plenty of young, boisterous personalities, White limits most of his talking to moments he can push the group to a consensus.

He speaks deliberately, enunciating each word with a drip of his southern drawl. There’s no irregularities or built-in space for “um’s” or “uh’s.” White disseminates the message he wants to, speaking comprehensively about others in addition to himself.

“If you didn’t know he was a twenty-something-year-old kid,” Andy White said, “you’d probably think otherwise.”

Almost as if he were a coach or recruiting coordinator, White’s vast experiences over just four seasons have left him with enough scenarios and anecdotes to relate to every teammate that comes his way.

Like three other players on the roster, White transferred to SU. Like Paschal Chukwu, White sat out for a year after transferring from Kansas to Nebraska. Like Tyus Battle, Matthew Moyer and Taurean Thompson, White was once a touted freshman after being labeled a top-100 recruit.

For those that don’t share a biography line with White, he’s unafraid to open up about himself. About his pregame routine, his tilapia and rice lunch, and of course his beloved turtles: Miller, Dame, Mo, Tre and Turtle.