Senior gains life experiences, finds social responsibility at job with Literacy Corps

Weston Young, a senior policy studies and economics double major at Syracuse University, said his involvement with SU Literacy Corps has given him invaluable life experiences throughout his time as a college student.

“When I first started working at Literacy Corps, I thought it was a great opportunity to learn new things about the Syracuse community. I thought it was a great way to do something meaningful,” Young said.

Literacy Corps is a federal work-study program where students tutor children in the Syracuse City School District and community organizations.

The Jamestown, New York, native joined the Literacy Corps during his freshman year. He spent the year tutoring at an elementary school and at the North Side Learning Center. During his junior year, Young served as co-chair of the Core Council, a group of students that makes decisions about recruitment efforts and training efforts for the Literacy Corps.

Now, he is an intern at the Mary Ann Shaw Center for Public and Community Service, where he carries out administrative tasks for the Literacy Corps.

Young will graduate from SU this December, and plans start a job in January as a data analyst. He said he believes his involvement in the Literacy Corps made him stand out as a job candidate.

“I definitely think that employers in most fields value people that are socially conscious and are interested in community development and community service,” Young said.

Young said being a part of the Literacy Corps has taught him how to work with people, how to manage his time well and find a balance between his academic and social work.

From helping him with his career to giving him a sense of purpose, Young considers the Literacy Corps to be the most important part of his college experience.

“It has allowed me to explore my career interests while developing skills I will use when I graduate,” Young said. “It has been a joy to work with people that value community engagement, continuous improvement and professional development of students.”