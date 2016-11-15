SA Finance Board announce budget appeals

The Student Association assembly approved the packaged fully-, non- and partially-funded budgets determined by SA’s Finance Board.

Also at Monday’s meeting inside Maxwell Auditorium, SA’s chair of community engagement discussed the committee’s initiatives and the SA president and vice president updated the assembly on some of their work.

Presented by SA Comptroller Malik Evans, there was $214,692.83 requested by student organizations within the appeal process for spring semester allocations, but only $95,939.44 was available to be allocated by the finance board. There were representatives from a few organizations present at the meeting. Evans asked any groups that have questions about the appeal process to contact him directly.

Later, SA Chair of Community Engagement Kelsey Fowler gave a presentation regarding the work that has gone on within her committee. The goal of community engagement is to “create meaningful engagement in the Syracuse community,” Fowler said.

One of Fowler’s goals, she said, is to meet with every registered student organization on campus and ask them how they can engage with the community. This is to better strengthen relations between those related to the university, Fowler said.

The committee also wants to form a Think Local Week, similar to the previous Impact Week, that engages the university with the community in different ways.

SA President Eric Evangelista and SA Chief of Staff Alec Williams met with Syracuse University Athletic Director John Wildhack last week, and had a “very productive meeting,” Evangelista said Monday. Among the discussions at the meeting was one about increasing attendance for specific athletic teams, Evangelista said.

Evangelista also said SA cannot have an official stance and will not provide any comment regarding the presidential election, as “we represent all the students.”

SA Vice President Joyce LaLonde said she is soon meeting with staff members at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University regarding a joint program between the two universities. This would allow SU students to apply to the medical school as sophomores.

Additionally, there was a report compiled over mental health awareness week and presented to Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz, senior vice president and dean of student affairs; Rebecca Dayton, associate vice president for health and wellness; and Cory Wallack, director of Counseling Center.

This report was well received and information from it will be made public soon, LaLonde said.