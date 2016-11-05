Riley: Rock the Dome lived up to its name

Rock the Dome was literally lit. There were actual lighters. While I didn’t cry deeply into a bowl of oatmeal, it was still hands down, the best concert I’ve seen since relocating to the East coast. Rock the Dome lived up to its name.

The opening act, 070 Shake was a bit of an odd duo. There was her DJ — a green haired charmer who actually played some of The 1975 — and then 070 Shake herself who was almost Grimes-esque in dancing, and was described by one audience member as having “Drake Eyes.” Take that as you will. Essentially, a good opener is supposed to rev up the audience in preparation for the headlining band. A great opener will actually be talented. 070 Shake was a great opener. They played “Honey,” and “Champions,” to a crowd that actually jumped, and the result of 070 Shake’s interesting lyrics and great vocals combined with sick backtracks was a pleasant one.

Oh Wonder was next up to bat and oh boy did they deliver. Something about the duo — a DIY project that created and produced its own album — is so incredibly self-contained but also at the same time open. The result is a pop mix that is sincere and beautiful. The whole band is essentially two people and because of that they come across as charming and almost intimate. They did all their major hits: “Drive,” “All We Do,” and of course, “Body Gold,” played to a golden background. They were the perfect in between act and foil to The 1975 because of their genuine sweetness. And although there was no jumping, audience members seemed just as taken with them as I was.

Finally, The 1975. They came onstage in a cloud of smoke. “Like birth,” an audience member exclaimed, and everyone was all sort of born anew. The performance really revolved around front man Matthew Healy. And he was like the physical embodiment of his songs: bow-tied, wearing a sweater and drinking out of a wine glass, Healy crooned, danced and drank. It was kind of everything I wanted it to be and more.

He did all the hits: “Chocolate,” “Girls,” “Sex,” “She’s American,” “Change of Heart,” and “Love me.” Audience members screamed every lyric and cheered every time Healy opened his mouth. The actual performance was magnificent too — as between each song the stage would go dark, and a new background would jump up. Experimental, some would be colors or the ocean or even a city. It was beautiful. For their last song of the night, the 1975 played “The Sound.” They asked the audience to jump — and the whole dome did. For a second, it seemed like The 1975 really did rock the dome, and then it was over. I’ll always remember it.