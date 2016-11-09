Republican keeps its control of the House of Representatives

The Republican Party is maintaining its control of the House of Representatives, exceeding the majority of 218 seats needed on Tuesday night, according to media projections.

The GOP has gained 238 seats as opposed to Democrats that picked up 193 seats as of 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Before Tuesday, Republicans shared 247 seats and Democrats held 168 seats.

Even though the GOP has pulled off a string of victories across the country and solidified its base in the chamber, the uncertainty hangs over the party’s future: the party needs to grapple on the issue of whether the party would be able to unite after its Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump brought his polarizing brand of politics not only into his campaign trail but also to the party.

A New York Times/CBS News poll shows 39 percent of Republicans responded Trump’s candidacy has been good for the party while 41 percent bashed Trump has hurt the GOP. The fracture of the GOP is more severe compared to Democrats that 17 percent of Democratic supporters said Clinton was bad for the party.

Still the electoral map stays red, the color of Republicans, for extensive areas from the Deep South to the high plains. In some districts, Trump has given a boost to congressional candidates as mostly white constituents have been invigorated by the presence of the presidential nominee, according to an analysis by Roll Coll, a congressional publication.