Quarterback Eric Dungey leaves Syracuse football’s game against Clemson in 1st quarter

Syracuse sophomore quarterback Eric Dungey left the Orange’s game against Clemson on Saturday with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter after taking a shot to his shoulder and head area.

Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel launched his head toward Dungey, who ran toward the left side of the field on a quarterback keeper. O’Daniel made contact with Dungey and the sophomore’s helmet flew back on his head. While lying on the field for minutes after the play, Dungey appeared to try to stand up but struggled to do so. Dungey was taken to the locker room after the play.

Dungey came back to the sideline wearing a Syracuse T-shirt and hat with about six minutes left in the second quarter. He was shown on the ABC broadcast chatting with replacement Austin Wilson. Dungey won’t return to the game.

Backup quarterback Austin Wilson replaced Dungey with the score 10-0 in Clemson’s favor. Saturday marks Wilson’s first appearance of the season. He’d previously been the Orange’s third-string QB while Zack Mahoney was the second string. Mahoney subbed in for Dungey two weeks ago when he suffered an injury against Virginia Tech. Dungey missed just one offensive play, though.

Dungey missed four games last season and parts of three more due to injuries caused by hits to the head.

