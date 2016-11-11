Q&A: the star of Rent talks returning to Syracuse, going on tour

The 20th Anniversary tour of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” comes to Syracuse for three nights at the Oncenter’s Crouse Hinds Theater, starting Tuesday night. The Daily Orange got on the phone to chat with Danny Harris Kornfeld, a Syracuse University alumnus and one of the stars of the show.

The Daily Orange: So is it a different approach as an actor being on a touring show as opposed to staying in one city and performing at the same theater every night?

Danny Kornfeld: In a way. There’s the technical aspects that change just based on the size of the theater. I don’t know, for me there’s a certain excitement that comes with knowing some of the cities that we’re going to, only one audience is going to get a chance to see it because we’re only there for one night. And I think that brings a sort of enthusiasm from the crowd because with a one-night-only kind of event, you either have a ticket or you don’t. So, yeah, I think the excitement from an audience, we feed off that differently and that varies from show to show.

The D.O.: So obviously you’re an SU grad. What are your emotions coming back to Syracuse?

D.K.: I’m so excited. I hope lots of my professors who’ve taught me in the theater department — I hope they come out as well as students. But there’s nothing like going back to your roots. I graduated in 2014, so I’m excited to see how I’ve grown since then and to make everyone proud.

The D.O.: How about the theater community here in Syracuse — how much has that been influential in your shaping as an actor?

D.K.: I think all of the family I’ve created for myself in New York City is all pretty much from, if it’s not from Syracuse itself, it extends from Syracuse. And the people who I have brought into my family — not blood-related family — they’re all sort of connections from Syracuse people. And so, the Syracuse drama department is very small, it’s about I think a little over 100 of us between all the grades, and it’s my very best friends still to this day and will be the rest of my life without a doubt. It’s the best teachers I’ve ever had, and I’m still in contact with lots of them.

The D.O.: Tell me about “Rent.” What do you love about this show overall?

D.K.: I think anything that promotes love, inclusion, celebrating your differences, anything that’s community-based, is something that’s a story worth telling. And that’s the story that we tell every night. We get to see all different shades of people on stage, all different sexual orientations. It’s truly the best.

The D.O.: Can you tell me about your role as Mark Cohen and how you’ve come to fill that role?

D.K.: So Mark is the narrator of the show. He’s an aspiring filmmaker and the show is what he documents in the year the show takes place. The show begins on Christmas and it ends on Christmas. And so he has every artist’s dream of doing something that’s substantial and meaningful to him, and doesn’t want to sell out and do something that’s commercial and doesn’t mean anything. He’s really the observer of the show. He watches all his friends go through issues with their relationships and love and loss and death. So it’s interesting being the one on the sidelines sometimes watching the action of the scene as opposed to being directly apart of it.

The D.O.: You were talking about the message of the show — you know, love and everything. I don’t think we need to highlight what’s been going on in the past several days, but how important do you think that message is right now?

D.K.: I’m so excited for us to go to states that especially voted red. I mean, the character of Angel who dresses up in all sorts of different wonderful garbs — women’s clothes, men’s clothes — and dances across the stage and you fall in love with him. I’m excited to share that with audiences who might not initially receive that well and if they don’t receive it, it will at least open their eyes to something new. And same with the relationships with Maureen and Joanne, two lesbians in the show. I think the time for the story to be told, even though it takes place in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s, couldn’t be more prevalent for what we need right now as a country.

The D.O.: So the show is derived from an opera. Does that have any sort of effect on how you go about things or is it a different challenge for you?

D.K.: Not particularly. I think any time something comes from another source, you have to do your research. I watched “La Bohéme” and what’s cool is there are some direct parallels from it, including chord structures and stuff in the music. But some of the characters’ relationships are loosely based and some of the scenes that happen are loosely based as well. It doesn’t necessarily affect what I do night to night, but just having an understanding of that I think makes the work a little more specific.