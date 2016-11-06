Ottothon 12-hour dance marathon breaks fundraising record

For a day it spent hosting a 12-hour dance marathon, Goldstein Auditorium was strangely empty. No music was playing as balloons and empty juice boxes rested on the floor.

But just blocks away were hundreds of participants that had emptied the massive room only minutes ago. Their destination was Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital — the same place their fundraising efforts will benefit.

The march was an ode to the children who inspire them, a break midway through the nonstop action of Sunday’s Ottothon, Syracuse University’s version of the dance marathon that started with Penn State University’s THON. Upon arrival at the hospital, they did a dance for the same reason Ottothon even exists — “For The Kids.” Members of the Syracuse University marching band led the way back to Schine Student Center, and the dancing continued.

“It really brought up the morale and spirit of everyone, especially at this halfway point where everyone is getting a little tired,” said Max Murphy, Ottothon’s public relations director.

Before and after the march, Ottothon’s dancers went at it for more than five hours straight. There was plenty of dabbing and even a dancing banana costume. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” seemed to get things particularly lit. And speaking of lit, the “rave hour,” with its beats supplied by DJ Maestro, known for spinning at SU basketball games, featured plenty of glowsticks. Twelve hours of dancing is grueling for sure, but Murphy said it is all worth it.

“It’s tough on your feet but it’s nothing compared to anything the families go through,” he said.

Some of those same families were there Sunday to show their appreciation. In between dance sets, they would come on stage and share their story. Even the tiniest of thank-yous from one of the kids would evoke cheers from the dancers. One child named Mateo, who, from his mother’s arms, requested the microphone only to push it away, was especially adored.

Tori Cedar, Ottothon’s external director, has formed close bonds with some of their “miracle children.” She said as she danced, it’s those brave children who help her to keep going. One of them, a 16-year-old named Zach with a rare form of cancer, sticks out in her mind. Zach has lived much longer than doctors originally predicted, and was able to make it to his first Ottothon Sunday.

“He comes to see us sometimes, and we go to see him at the hospital, and he just smiles everyday,” Cedar said. “He’s such a fighter.”

It’s these stories that inspired Murphy, a junior advertising major, to become involved with Ottothon his freshman year. He started as a dancer — sort of by chance after performing with First Year Players — and has moved up the chain of command since. But he’s just one of the team of more than 1,000 to contribute to the fund-raising effort — roughly 950 registered dancers, 70 committee members and 20 more on the executive board.

“It’s really a time where Syracuse University is able to come together for the greater good of raising money for Upstate Golisano,” Murphy said.

Ottothon began organizing for its inaugural marathon in the fall of 2014. Then in 2015, they had a spring and fall event that totaled more than $150,000 in donations. In past years, the money raised at Ottothon has funded a new pediatric emergency room at Upstate Golisano, as well as Xboxes in every room to make a stay in the hospital as warm and welcoming as possible.

The total for this year was revealed at 10 p.m. when the marathon finally came to a close. Ottothon raised $111,738.51. Cedar said that as simple as it sounds, at the end of the day, it really is just for the kids.

“It’s something that this nation — our generation of students, of young adults — we’re all fighting for the same things,” Cedar said. “It’s just something so great to get involved with and to make waves with and be a part of a legacy and a movement, something so much bigger than us.”