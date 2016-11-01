Options for replacing I-81 portion displayed at public meeting in Syracuse

A line of posters circled the G.W. Fowler High School gymnasium with information about the current two options for Interstate 81 reconstruction: community grid or viaduct.

The high school was open to the public for an informational open house about the options for I-81 on Tuesday.

On each poster the options were compared with the existing elevated highway to show the similarities and differences. The posters were divided into four groups: I-81 and I-690 interchange, Common Features, Project Alternatives and Alternatives Recommended for Dismissal.

Each group had a collection of maps and data to show the project plans for all aspects of each alternative, ranging from the impacts on pedestrian and bike traffic to the view of downtown.

At the event, representatives from the New York State Department of Transportation and private consultants working on the project made themselves available to answer any questions residents had. There were engineers present to explain the structural side as well as representatives from different offices to talk about some of the impacts on the community.

Sherry Stouffer from the Department of Transportation’s Office of Right of Way was at the meeting answering questions about the impacts each project would have on real estate.

With the viaduct option, up to 35 properties may be impacted, she said, and with the community grid option about five properties would be affected. The Office of Right of Way would help the people who own or reside in these buildings, Stouffer added.

“Relocations are very personal,” Stouffer said. “So we try to work with them every step of the way and help with what they might need.”

Ideally, within 18 months of the start of the project, the people in each of the buildings affected will be relocated. But sometimes it may take longer, Stouffer said.

Mark Honis, one of the managers of the I-81 project from the Department of Transportation, said while much of the material at the event focused on engineering, the decision on which option the New York Department of Transportation ultimately selects is based on social, environmental and economic impacts.

Gene? Cilento, public information officer for the Department of Transportation?, said to ensure people’s opinions have been considered, there have already been a significant number of public meetings since talks of new I-81 construction began in 2010 — at least 30 large-scale and dozens of smaller group meetings.

“It’s about 50/50,” Cilento said. “Some people want the elevated highway to remain because it’s convenient. Other people don’t want to see the elevated highway remain where it is because it divides the community and provides better access to certain destinations.”

The New York Department of Transportation should make a decision by early next year, but the ultimate decision is up to the Federal Highway Administration, Cilento said. Then construction should take between four and six years, he added.