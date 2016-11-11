North Carolina State runs by Syracuse football, 35-20

As North Carolina State lined up for a third-and-11 fourth-quarter snap, an SU assistant coach had his hands resting on his head in anticipation.

Quarterback Ryan Finley dropped back and threw the ball to Bra’Lon Cherry near the SU sideline. Cherry ran forward for 23 yards, picking up a backbreaking first down. The coach’s hands never moved, staying in disappointment.

Three plays later, running back Matthew Dayes ran it in for a score to open up a 15-point lead. Fans started streaming out as SU’s bowl chances took a big hit.

Syracuse (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) was going to have its struggles going into this game without quarterback Eric Dungey. It was also one of SU’s most winnable games left on the schedule. But the replacement parts in the Orange’s offense weren’t enough to pull the game out in a 35-20 loss to N.C. State (5-5, 2-4) in the Carrier Dome on Saturday.

In just under eight minutes and on its first possession, the Orange had moved the ball up field and scored on a Dontae Strickland run. With backup quarterback Zack Mahoney running the show, it seemed like the high octane offense would be just fine.

But as the game got deeper it became clear that this wasn’t the same unit. Syracuse averages 463.4 yards of offense per game, which breaks down to 231.7 for each half. At the end of the half, SU’s offense had just 100 total yards.

Sixty-one of those yards came on the opening drive. Forty-six came on a deep throw to Alvin Cornelius, filling in for Steve Ishmael who wasn’t on the injury report and was on the sideline in pads and a helmet but did not play (Ishmael wasn’t available for interviews on Tuesday because he was receiving treatment). Every other play in the half combined for negative 7 yards.

In the third quarter, 81 of SU’s 84 yards came on one deep touchdown to Amba Etta-Tawo.

But the Wolfpack, who’d lost its last four games and blown wins in three of them, did everything it could to let the Orange hang around for most of the game.

On third and goal from the SU 4 near the end of the half, backup quarterback Jalan McClendon made a bad throw into the back corner of the end zone that resulted in an interception. In the third quarter, nobody on N.C. State’s punt unit stopped Sean Riley as he swooped in for a block.

Two drives later, after the Orange made it a one-point game with a field goal, N.C. State started on its own 14-yard line and the first play of that drive was a four-yard loss. But the Wolfpack kept marching and converting.

Four times on the drive, the SU defense managed to bring it to third down, including one third-and-12. Each time, N.C. State converted and the drive ended with a touchdown that put the Wolfpack up by eight.

SU’s inability to sustain drives on offense forced the defense to be out on the field for a lot longer than it normally is. On average, opposing teams ran a little more than 72 players per game. By the end of the third quarter, the Wolfpack had run 66. N.C. State managed 82 plays and 41 minutes of possession.

There were teams with five wins who played in bowl games last year. With three games left in the season, the Orange could have cemented itself as a bowl contender. Instead, it gave the Wolfpack what it so desperately needed.