No. 18 Syracuse men’s basketball pulls away for 71-50 win over Monmouth

Jim Boeheim stood on the sideline with his hands on his hips. Monmouth had just tied the game up at 20 and the Hawks were picking apart Syracuse’s zone.

But then Andrew White hit back-to-back 3-pointers. He’d been the lifeline for the Orange throughout the young season but never more than in the first half on Friday night.

Still, a six-point lead wasn’t enough to calm the 41-year head coach. Monmouth answered with a Pierre Sarr layup as he beat Paschal Chukwu inside to finish the basket. Boeheim let out a yell and turned to the bench.

The Hawks gave Syracuse its toughest test yet. But the No. 18 Orange (3-0) survived the early scare and pulled away with a resounding 71-50 win over Monmouth (1-2). The Orange’s defense locked down after halftime and its offense grew more diverse.

The Hawks nearly made the NCAA Tournament last season and Boeheim said earlier in the week the team is even better this year.

By the end of the first half, Monmouth trailed by eight. It led the Orange in points in the paint 18-4, despite SU’s size advantage. Monmouth’s 6-foot-11 Sam Ibiezugbe played four minutes in the first half, scored four points and grabbed two rebounds.

The trend was bucked early in the second half. The Orange began the half on a 6-0 run thanks to a Tyler Roberson layup, a Dajuan Coleman jumper and a Tyler Lydon finish at the basket. Monmouth head coach King Rice took a timeout.

Despite a John Gillon turnover, Syracuse maintained its 14-point lead over the next couple of minutes. Gillon drove right, got bumped by a Monmouth defender and fumbled the ball out of bounds. Boeheim immediately yelled “Are you crazy?” at him and subbed the Colorado State transfer out of the game. Gillon came to the sideline as Boeheim continued to yell in his face.

Gillon eventually got up and walked to the end of the bench. At the next stoppage in play, Gillon paced around the outside of SU’s huddle shaking his head. When play continued, he sat with his jersey tucked over his face while tapping both fists against his head.

On the court, Frank Howard manned Syracuse’s point-guard responsibilities. He recorded a defensive rebound and scored a layup on the ensuing possession. A minute and a half later, Howard knocked down a 3 at the top of the key. The next possession after that, Howard drove to the basket, drew a foul and made one of two free throws.

When Howard subbed in, Syracuse had a 12-point lead. By the time he subbed out after picking up his third foul, SU’s lead had expanded to 19.

Howard distributed the ball as well, finishing with six assists. Syracuse had scored just four points in the paint in the first half compared to its 12 points there in the second. White didn’t score a single point in the second half. SU’s offense no longer had to rely on a single player as it received contributions from a host of players.

Syracuse cruised for the rest of the game to notch its third straight win to open the year. Though the final score didn’t reflect it, it wasn’t so easy for the Orange.