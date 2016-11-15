Nate Romine leads Air Force after a semester away from the Academy rehabbing

On a play-action pass at the 1-yard line, Nate Romine rolled out to survey his options. When he didn’t see any open receivers, he tucked the ball and dove toward the end zone. Two defenders sandwiched Romine and another sideswiped the quarterback.

Before a doctor told him he had torn his ACL and MCL, Romine walked into the trainer’s room thinking he’d be fine. Later, he learned he’d be out the remainder of the season.

“The perfect storm unfortunately happened,” Romine said. “I felt a painful sensation in my legs for 30 seconds. When I got the news I was like, ‘Oh crap.’ To have the doctor tell you ‘Hey, your season’s done,’ it’s a whole different mindset you got to get in.”

A little over a year later, the pain has eased. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback has Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) rolling to another year of bowl eligibility. The knee injury derailed his junior season, forcing him to leave the academy for a semester via a medical turnback, but the Falcons’ signal caller now is responsible for 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions in his senior campaign.

Romine came into the 2015 season thinking he’d pilot the offense. He started the first two games, running for more than 100 yards in the season opener. But the Week 2 injury set him back.

He gave himself only that night to sulk over it. For six weeks, he was locked in a brace and on crutches. He’d perform quad exercises, leg raises and air squats for hours each day. Around the time of the surgery, Romine had to take midterm exams and write a few papers. He could sleep only an hour or two per night, and four hours became a good night’s rest.

“It was like ‘Groundhog Day’,” he said, referencing the Bill Murray movie.

As a result, Romine’s grades slipped. His military ranking, which determines the order of merit for jobs upon graduation, also fell. He decided to take a semester off via a medical turnback, similar to a redshirt season except the player must withdraw from the Academy for a semester. If Air Force’s superintendent approves, the player is granted a ninth semester and fifth year of athletic eligibility.

Romine lived with a sponsor family off campus in Colorado Springs, paying rent and buying his own groceries. His contact with Air Force coaches was limited, and he could not participate in team activities. His minimal contact with the academy revolved mostly around rehabilitation with school trainers.

He showed up to therapy sessions at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave until 5 p.m. Following his surgeries Sept. 18-19, 2015, he worked on anti-gravity machines, non-impact walking and light lifts. He stayed with his host family until mid-December, watching Falcons games in the stands with his parents because he wasn’t allowed on the sidelines.

Weeks later, Romine got back in the weight room. He graduated to agility drills and jumping the next spring. Last May, he got his full strength back.

“As soon as he could get up on one leg, he was in the weight room,” said senior offensive lineman Dylan Vail, who’s known Romine for four years.

Romine’s emergence as a force at quarterback has been a reflection of several factors. Next to the help of Romine’s parents and trainers, nobody may have been as important in his recovery than Kale Pearson. A former Air Force quarterback, Pearson sustained a similar injury to Romine’s in the 2013 season opener. He rebounded to get the starting job for his senior year in 2014.

Pearson handed Romine the book by Drew Brees, “Coming Back Stronger: Unleashing the Hidden Power of Adversity,” which the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl MVP quarterback penned about his recovery from an injury. Romine also read Tony Dungy’s autobiography, “Quiet Strength,” and “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance.” The books helped carry Romine through months of rehab.

“There were times I thought I wouldn’t be able to play again,” he said. “Now, I don’t really think about it. I just go out there and play ball.”