Members appointed to committee that will review faculty salary data

Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly has appointed 18 faculty members and administrators to serve on a University Senate committee that will review faculty salary data.

The Faculty Salary Review Committee will review trends in and collect salary data for faculty across SU over the course of the current academic year and plans to release its findings to the SU community, according to an SU News release.

The data the committee plans to review includes average salary by gender and across different schools and colleges, as well as average salaries for underrepresented minorities across campus. According to the release, the committee will review year-to-year trends for the academic years of 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Prior to 2014, SU annually compiled the Committee Z Report, a public record of the average faculty member’s salary in each of SU’s schools and colleges.

After 50 consecutive years of sharing that data, SU has declined to do so since 2014 due to legal concerns related to an antitrust lawsuit brought against law schools for sharing faculty salary data. The report compares faculty salaries by college, gender in each college, percent changes in salaries per year and other factors.

The annual report was long distributed by SU’s American Association of University Professors chapter, which represents and protects the rights of faculty members.

LaVonda Reed, associate provost for faculty affairs, will serve as convener of the new committee, per the release. Here are the committee’s other members: