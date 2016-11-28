Maxwell School receives multi-million dollar donation from alumni

Two alumni of Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs will give a multi-million dollar donation to fund citizenship education, the largest planned gift currently in place.

The alumni, who chose not to disclose their names, are giving a $2.5 million bequest of their estate plans. The money’s value is expected to grow, said Linda Birnbaum, assistant dean for advancement at Maxwell, in an email.

A bequest is a form of donation for particular individuals or institutions that is provided by an individual or family through a portion of their estate plan.

The bequest will be allocated for an undergraduate scholarship, a graduate scholarship and a chair in citizenship at Maxwell, Birnbaum said. Even though the bequest money might not arrive for many years, she noted the school has already designated fund descriptions so that the money will be available for those programs when it arrives.

Birnbaum said she worked with her colleague Doreen Henson, director of development in the Office of Gift Planning, in securing this bequest to promote Maxwell’s purposes: immersion in real-world education and interdisciplinary learning, opportunities for leadership, research funding and travel.

“Many alumni have expressed to me the notion that no matter where their careers have taken them, the idea of public service, civic leadership and participation in the community — at any level — is ingrained in them from their days on campus,” she said.

In an SU News release, Chancellor Kent Syverud thanked the alumni and praised that the bequest will “further the Maxwell School’s vision for its students as engaged citizens.”

Maxwell has received funds through bequests before, but this one is the largest to date, Birnbaum said.

David Van Slyke, dean of Maxwell, said in the release that the support from alumni and donors are critical to Maxwell programs on citizenship education.

“We are very grateful for the financial support from two graduates who have exhibited lifelong dedication to education and public service,” Van Slyke said. “This extraordinary commitment will impact Maxwell and Syracuse University for generations to come.”