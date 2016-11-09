A

lexis Peterson still feels like an underdog. There was no sense of anger or vengeance in her voice, though. Peterson sounded calm when talking about how she’s grown as a player and as a leader this year, ready to accept the challenge of guiding a relatively young team after the departure of many role players.

“I think that’s to our benefit,” she said about being viewed as the underdog.

“It’s to be expected,” she replied when asked about SU being picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Syracuse is coming off the best run in its history, making it all the way to the national championship game, ranked No.14 in the preseason and head coach Quentin Hillsman had just finished calling Peterson, along with Brittney Sykes, part of the best backcourt in the country.

Still, she felt like an underdog.

Peterson’s basketball career has been about proving people wrong. It started with the boys she played with growing up in youth leagues. Then it was college coaches, like Jim Foster, then the head coach of Ohio State, who deemed the 5-foot-7 Peterson too small to play in the Big 10 and didn’t offer her a scholarship.

“I proved him wrong,” Peterson said flatly.

That aspect is still a huge part of Peterson’s character. But, as she gets ready to go into her final season, another layer is developing. A heightened maturity level and a newfound ability to put away the past and focus ahead is allowing Peterson develop into the total leader she’ll need to be for Syracuse this season.

When she came home for the summer, Peterson talked frequently with her mother, Georgia Peterson, and aunt, Carla Norris, about Syracuse’s postseason run. She would rave to both of them about how excited the run made her. Although SU hadn’t accomplished the ultimate goal it also shocked most of the basketball world.

She didn’t talk much about the loss to Connecticut. They both knew she was disappointed with the loss, but she focused more on the wins and then more on the upcoming season.

“When they beat (No. 1 seed and 33-1) South Carolina, that was truly like ‘Oh my god, we can’t believe this,’” Georgia Peterson said. “So I don’t think anything after that would have destroyed their mood.”

Moving past setbacks is something Peterson wasn’t always good at, said Tom Jenkins, her Sports City U AAU coach.

“That was one of the things that I felt like she had to learn to compartmentalize a little bit more,” Jenkins said. “Because in high school, and in AAU, if there was a loss … she didn’t want nothing to do with nobody, and she took it very hard.”

Peterson went back to work out with her personal trainer, Ronnie McClendon. She’d been working out with McClendon since she was in high school. This summer, she took the training up a notch.

The intensity of the drills stayed the same. The difference was that in high school, the sessions usually lasted between 60 to 90 minutes, never exceeding the hour-and-45-minute mark, McClendon said. This summer, the sessions lasted three to four hours. Peterson was in the gym at least four days a week, McClendon said, and would sometimes come in twice in the same day.

The two would work on offensive and defensive drills on the basketball court. Next, they’d move on to strength training before hitting the treadmill. No two sessions were ever exactly the same, according to McClendon, in an effort to break up the monotony.