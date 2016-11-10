P

aschal Chukwu watched in awe as a high school girls’ basketball scrimmage paced up and down the court.

The 15-year-old had never seen a game that organized, with referees, bleachers and a wooden surface. He forgot, if only for a couple minutes, that he needed a family.

He sat over 5,000 miles from his hometown of Enugu, Nigeria. All he had in Stamford, Connecticut, was a brown nylon windbreaker, an undershirt, white capris, a pair of socks, open-toed sandals, Converse sneakers and a backpack. He didn’t know where he’d sleep that night.

Dave Caputo, Chukwu’s legal guardian at the time, wanted Chukwu to live with him in nearby Port Chester, New York, but didn’t have the means to house him anymore.

Several days after settling on Trinity Catholic High School, then-school president Joe Quinn accompanied Chukwu into the gym that day. His goal: find a family that would take in this 7-foot-2 teenager while knowing next to nothing about him.

“He had no place to go, really,” Trinity Catholic head coach Mike Walsh said.

It was Chukwu’s third stop on his tour of schools, and two months of the school year had already passed. He grew tired of looking and chose Trinity Catholic. Blissfully ignorant to everything around him, Chukwu had no idea where he was headed when he left.

• • •

I

n Enugu, the Chukwu’s hoop consisted of rebar with a slab of wood pinned to the top. When the ball hit the makeshift backboard, the wood often shifted out of place.

Chukwu and his younger brother Emmanuel built the hoop themselves and played on gravel outside their house. They lived in a three-bedroom apartment in a housing compound while their tenant lived in a backyard shed.

Emmanuel, 19, came to the United States in 2011 and is Paschal’s only biological family member in the U.S. When they’re together, they reminisce over the “ghetto,” as Paschal calls it, that surrounded them in Enugu, but the safe haven they had in close quarters.

“Although he has family members here, like his host family, I’m like someone he grew up with,” Emmanuel said, “someone he can connect back to that African roots with.”

Paschal is primed for a breakout season as the tallest player in Syracuse history. He’ll anchor the middle of the 2-3 zone when he’s on the court, a task he yearned for last season when sitting out following his transfer from Providence.

Just six years ago, though, a future in Division I basketball was a pipe dream.

Paschal first came to the U.S. in the summer of 2009 for a basketball camp in Atlanta. The best players from Africa were chosen to stay. At the time, he had never consistently played basketball. Paschal estimates 60 players attended and 50 made the cut. He wasn’t one of them.

Paschal’s coach in Nigeria, Alex Owoicho, arranged for him to fly to the U.S. for good in November 2010. The plan was to stop in Ethiopia, continue to Washington, D.C. and grab a connecting flight to Florida. Paschal’s I-20, a “certificate of eligibility for nonimmigrant student status,” placed him at Westlake Prep School in Cooper City, Florida.

Owoicho didn’t tell Paschal who would pick him up at the airport, only that someone would recognize him because of his height and that Paschal should go with them. A new life awaited, but a naive 15-year-old didn’t know what it entailed.

Before Paschal left, he gave Emmanuel 500 naira, Nigeria’s currency, equivalent to $1.59 in the U.S. The brothers embraced and Paschal said goodbye. Emmanuel didn’t know when or if he’d see his brother again.