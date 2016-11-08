Living in Syracuse doesn’t have same community feel as Jordan abroad program

Since my first week of orientation in Amman, my student experience in Jordan has been much more intimate and personal than the one I had back in Syracuse.

With 42 students, the program is the smallest group I’ve ever lived, worked or volunteered with for this long. It’s been a challenge to learn how to adapt to this sometimes constricting atmosphere while living in a large city like Amman.

My program is structured similarly to other study abroad programs in less popular destinations. This means you attend classes, program activities and educational opportunities with the same people.

There are definitely positive benefits to having a tight, supportive community in such an unfamiliar country like Jordan. It’s comfortable, which is something I think everyone wants at some point or another when they make the decision to change their way of life for any significant amount of time.

I have made good friends that I have traveled all over Jordan with, many of whom I may be able to see back in the United States — something I am grateful for. Due to the fact that the people in my program all speak English, I am lucky enough to be able to reflect with them on some of the experiences I have had in Jordan.

With that being said, after living abroad for almost three months, I have realized that the best communities I have been a part of are the Jordanian ones. Living with a host family opened doors for me to observe the life of a traditional Jordanian family and how it is tied with other members of the extended family.

My Arabic language partner has become a good friend and has introduced me to many of her friends as well. Hanging out with her at least once a week has shown me so many different aspects of life in Jordan, and what being a young person growing up in Amman means.

I have had my fair share of nights speaking with students from all over the world who have come to Jordan either to visit, work or study. For someone who has never really been outside of the U.S., speaking with these people about where we each come from and how we got where we are now has been fascinating.

While I enjoy these conversations and the fun times I have to go along with them, I can’t help but remember that I’m in Jordan to learn more about the people, culture and language. I am guilty of often pushing this aside when I choose to hang out with my American friends.

I’m glad I chose the program I did because it taught me how to live and study in a foreign country, something I have had no previous experience in. However, I do wish the experience immersed me more into the Arabic language and Jordanian culture. To change that, I’ve been challenging myself with little goals every week that focus on being involved in a Jordanian community. Hopefully, through this effort, I will have gained more experience immersed in life in Amman.