Live Blog: Syracuse closes home slate against No. 17 Florida State
Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor
Published on November 19, 2016 at 2:51 pm
Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor
Published on November 19, 2016 at 2:51 pm
Check out our pregame coverage from throughout the week. Syracuse takes on Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. Read more »
Naesean Howard is charged with assault in the first degree, which is punishable between five and 25 years in prison. Read more »
Cameron Isaac, 23, of North Syracuse and Ninimbe Mitchell, 20, of North Syracuse have each been charged with murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com