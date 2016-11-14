LGBT Resource Center to acknowledge Trans Day of Remembrance with weeklong events

Syracuse University’s LGBT Resource Center this week will acknowledge Trans Day of Remembrance, a day to remember those who have died due to transphobic violence. The day’s annual observance will be held Nov. 20.

The LGBT Resource Center is recognizing the day with a series of events throughout the week. The events aim to celebrate transgender people living today in addition to those who have died, according to a Facebook event for the week.

The number of transgender homicide victims in the United States hit a record high in 2015, according to a Human Rights Campaign report released in November 2015. The report revealed, to that point in 2015, there had been 21 transgender homicide victims.

The LGBT Resource Center’s events to honor the Trans Day of Remembrance begin Monday with a dinner in solidarity with transgender communities. The dinner will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Slutzker Center for International Services.

The LGBT Resource Center will then host a clothing exchange on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center’s Cafe Q.

On Wednesday, there will be a closed discussion group for people who identify as trans, genderqueer, gender nonconforming and gender questioning, according to the Facebook page.

The center will also be hosting a meditation on Thursday with breathing exercises and information on self-care strategies, from noon to 1 p.m.

The week’s events will conclude on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. with “Safer People, Safer Spaces,” a three-hour development training session. During the event, “participants will have the opportunity to engage in community-building, explore language related to marginalized genders and sexualities, discuss campus climate and develop actions steps to create safer, more inclusive spaces on campus and beyond,” the LGBT Resource Center’s website states.