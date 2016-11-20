What we learned from No. 18 Syracuse’s 64-50 loss to South Carolina

Syracuse fell for the first time on Saturday afternoon after facing its first Power 5 opponent of the season. The No. 18 Orange (4-1) lost, 64-50, to South Carolina (6-0) at the Barclays Center. Tyler Lydon led the way for SU with 18 points but no one else scored in double figures.

Here are three things we learned from the game.

Syracuse’s best lineup is with Tyler Lydon at center

Lydon scored 18 points in the first 24 minutes of the game and then didn’t score the rest of the way. With Dajuan Coleman and Paschal Chukwu both possessing limited offensive games, Lydon was at center in the key spots. Chukwu played some there when Syracuse pressed, but Lydon provides improved spacing when he plays center.

He went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers against South Carolina, a testament to his ability to step out and stretch the floor. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had previously hinted that Lydon provides an added element on offense when he plays closest to the basket but Saturday was the first time he outwardly said SU’s best lineup is with him at center.

Boeheim noted that last season, Lydon played the majority of his minutes at the spot as well and the Orange wound up in the Final Four.

“Our best team is with Tyler Lydon at center,” Boeheim said. “That’s who it’s going to be unless we can get more production there. I think that’s what I see right now. He’s our best center … Dajuan and Paschal are not ready to play at this level against, South Carolina’s a Top 20 team maybe if not better. So we can’t win with those two guys right now. They’re going to have to play better.”

Tyus Battle is learning the guard position

The SU freshman played just 13 minutes, including just three in the second half, on Saturday, his lowest time on the court in a game this season. He entered the game averaging 7.3 points but didn’t score a single time against South Carolina. Boeheim said Battle “looked a little lost out there.”

His first shot attempt came on a floater that didn’t even touch the rim. He drove on the right side and found himself near the baseline before lobbing the shot up. He missed a 3-pointer later in the first half as well.

“Against the zone, he wasn’t sure where he was,” Boeheim said. “He’s still dribbling side-to-side a little bit. He’s got to get more penetration going to the basket. And he’s just gotta learn and have a feel of what we’re trying to do. And that takes time. That takes time.”

Battle scored mostly from the wing before getting to Syracuse. Boeheim said he’s still learning to play more of the guard position.

“Just be aggressive, attack the defense,” Battle said of the differences at guard. “I think I have to do a better job of getting into the lane more. Doing stuff like that. I’ll make sure I make note of that next game.”

Syracuse’s defense is just fine against a legitimate opponent

While SU’s offense had by far its worst showing of the season, its defense wasn’t too bad. Sixty-four points allowed is the most the Orange has given up but it’s only five more than it surrendered to an inferior South Carolina State team on Tuesday night.

Syracuse is ranked sixth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Kenpom.com.

“Every time we lose a game, it’s really almost never about our defense,” Boeheim said. “Until the end, when we had to foul, they had like 50 points. Our defense is fine.”